Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.00-$27.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.25 billion-$66.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.84 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY23 guidance to $27.00-27.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.67 and its 200 day moving average is $466.31. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

