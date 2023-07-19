LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $267.84

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.84 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 276.25 ($3.61). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.60), with a volume of 10,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

