Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 165,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

