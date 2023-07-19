Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 35,978 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,929 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,076 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,037,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 251,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 572,671 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 27,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,765. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

