Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.02. 6,918,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,645,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

