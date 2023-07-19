Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

