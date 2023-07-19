Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. 752,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,236. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

