Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $458.19. The stock had a trading volume of 463,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.63 and a 200 day moving average of $414.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

