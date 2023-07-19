Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 46,812 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 373,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,910. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

