LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $17.51 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.