M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPTI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313. M-tron Industries has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

M-tron Industries last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M-tron Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

