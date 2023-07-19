Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MCBC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

