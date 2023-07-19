Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. The company traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 489854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners



Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

