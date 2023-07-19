Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $24.72 million and approximately $22,895.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,014.35 or 1.00003201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000636 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $129,394.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.