Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLYBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

