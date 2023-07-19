Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.36

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.36 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 237.80 ($3.11). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 233.60 ($3.05), with a volume of 1,562,350 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.83) to GBX 297 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 279 ($3.65).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

