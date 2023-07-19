Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Bridge Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.