ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 guidance at $1.58-$1.68 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.4 %

MAN stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.