Mark Cuban Sells 1,021 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,021 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $79,846.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $9,348.00.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 19,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Reading International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

