Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.36. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $194.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.