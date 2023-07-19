Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 71,850 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,250,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 703.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

