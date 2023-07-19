Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 393 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

