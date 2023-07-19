Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

