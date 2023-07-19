Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 145,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

