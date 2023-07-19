Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

KOMP opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

