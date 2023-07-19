Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 319,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 451,080 shares.The stock last traded at $114.94 and had previously closed at $117.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.