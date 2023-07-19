Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,279,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

NYSE MA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $397.87. 150,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,481. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $404.00. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.97 and its 200-day moving average is $371.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

