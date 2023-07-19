McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.01

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.01 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 31.86 ($0.42). McBride shares last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.41), with a volume of 228,777 shares.

McBride Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

