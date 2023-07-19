McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.32. 17,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

