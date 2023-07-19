McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. 777,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,207. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.