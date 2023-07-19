McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.32. 50,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.