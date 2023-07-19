McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 3.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $450,378,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.71. 429,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,633. The company has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $384.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

