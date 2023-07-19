McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New $5.82 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.13. The company had a trading volume of 248,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

