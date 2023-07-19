McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,439,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,335,000 after acquiring an additional 471,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

