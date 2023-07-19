McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 199,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

