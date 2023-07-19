McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading 2.8% Higher

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 1,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

McCoy Global Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

