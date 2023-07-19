McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as high as C$1.45. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 9,736 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.1885566 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other McCoy Global news, Senior Officer Lindsay Marie Mcgill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$39,900.00. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

