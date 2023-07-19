Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,264,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 265.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,552.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 508,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,867 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

