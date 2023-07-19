Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

