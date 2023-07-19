Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $263.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

