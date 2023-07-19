Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Mueller Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $971.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

