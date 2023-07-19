MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MediciNova stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
