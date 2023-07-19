MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

