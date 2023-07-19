Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.2 %

MEDP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,878. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

