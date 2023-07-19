Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Medpace by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Medpace by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $249.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

