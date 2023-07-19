Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Medpace by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Medpace by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $249.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

