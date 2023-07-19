Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $528.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $301,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

