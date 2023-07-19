Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINM opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,855 shares of company stock valued at $206,307.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

