Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
MBINM opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
