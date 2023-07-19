Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINM opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,855 shares of company stock valued at $206,307.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

