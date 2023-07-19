Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.64. 446,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,250. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

