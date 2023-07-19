Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.56. 14,249,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,348,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

