Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. The stock had a trading volume of 137,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

