Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.18.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.11. 583,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

